TV Dinner: Szechuan Shrimp

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us how to make Szechuan Shrimp.
He presented it as a salad for the segment, but it can also be served over rice or noodles. You can also use the sauce for chicken or pork.
Szechuan Shrimp
- 8 tablespoons water
- 4 tablespoons ketchup
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 teaspoons corn starch
- 2 teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 pound U-15 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
Mix together water, ketchup, soy sauce, corn starch, maple syrup, red pepper, garlic, and ginger. Set aside.
Heat oil in 12-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat. Cook the shrimp 3 minutes on each side. Stir in the sauce and cook until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.
Remove from heat and serve over rice.
