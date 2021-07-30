Advertisement

TV Dinner: Szechuan Shrimp

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning shows us how to make Szechuan Shrimp.

He presented it as a salad for the segment, but it can also be served over rice or noodles. You can also use the sauce for chicken or pork.

- 8 tablespoons water

- 4 tablespoons ketchup

- 2 tablespoons soy sauce

- 4 teaspoons corn starch

- 2 teaspoons maple syrup

- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

- 1 garlic clove, minced

- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

- 1 pound U-15 shrimp, peeled and deveined

- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Mix together water, ketchup, soy sauce, corn starch, maple syrup, red pepper, garlic, and ginger. Set aside.

Heat oil in 12-inch sauté pan over medium-high heat. Cook the shrimp 3 minutes on each side. Stir in the sauce and cook until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Remove from heat and serve over rice.

