Advertisement

Walmart mandates masks for all workers in some areas

Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about...
Walmart said it’s committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in about 1.5 million Walmart and Sam’s Club employees for higher education.(Source: Walmart)
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, is reversing its mask policy and will require all its workers including vaccinated ones in areas with high infection rates to wear masks.

The world’s largest retailer is encouraging customers to wear masks in those stores in those areas with surging cases of the delta variant and will be adding back signs at the entrances.

The company is also doubling to $150 the incentive for workers in stores, clubs, transportation, distribution center and fulfillment centers to get the vaccine.

The moves come three days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a person in a UTV attempting to tow away a piece of equipment from Big...
Massena businessman describes violent robbery
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies, Watertown concert still planned
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Watertown fire chief on Peyton Morse findings: ‘We’re left with pretty hard questions’
Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death

Latest News

File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge
One of Sunisa Lee's sisters talks about the family's excitement over the gold medal win.
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee's sister: 'We are so proud of her'
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Congress in longshot bid to extend expiring eviction ban
FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Experts raise alarms over fundraising for GOP ballot reviews