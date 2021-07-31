The beat is back, as Seaway Fest parade returns

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Seaway Fest parade returned to Ogdensburg and it returned with a definite beat.

The parade was rocking to “Let’s Beat the COVID Blues.”

People marching and those lining the route along Ford Street did just that Saturday. Everyone has their favorite part when it comes to the parade. It was a bummer when it was canceled last year.

“Possibly the candy or the cool floats. But so far it’s candy,” said parade fan David Lovely.

Brynli Riddle, another spectator, said, “I haven’t been in a parade, or to a parade, in who knows how long?”

The parade is the traditional crowning event for the festival. On Sunday is the duck race at the city pool.

