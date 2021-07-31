Advertisement

The beat is back, as Seaway Fest parade returns

Ogdensburg Seaway Festival parade
Ogdensburg Seaway Festival parade(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Seaway Fest parade returned to Ogdensburg and it returned with a definite beat.

The parade was rocking to “Let’s Beat the COVID Blues.”

People marching and those lining the route along Ford Street did just that Saturday. Everyone has their favorite part when it comes to the parade. It was a bummer when it was canceled last year.

“Possibly the candy or the cool floats. But so far it’s candy,” said parade fan David Lovely.

Brynli Riddle, another spectator, said, “I haven’t been in a parade, or to a parade, in who knows how long?”

The parade is the traditional crowning event for the festival. On Sunday is the duck race at the city pool.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Coronavirus graphic
Doctors, nurses brace for third wave of COVID infections
A farmer's market is held in Chaumont every week, to help some residents get access to fresh...
With no grocery store, Chaumont comes up with temporary fix for fresh produce
U.S. -Canada border
CBC: Canadian border workers in Cornwall face harassment & discrimination

Latest News

People were out in Henderson Harbor for Christmas in July
Christmas in July, a merry time in Henderson Harbor
Emergency officials responded to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Friday evening
Rutland F.D. volunteer OK after getting pinned by truck
Food Trucks bring the community out in Lowville Friday
Friday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for the season ahead