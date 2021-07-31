Advertisement

Cecile M. Hosmer, 91, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Jul. 31, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Cecile M. Hosmer, 91, of Elm Street in Watertown, passed away July 29, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.

Born November 23, 1929 in Newton Falls, NY, daughter of Percy and Simone (Boileou) Chatelain. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School, received a Bachelors and Masters degree from Potsdam State Teacher’s College. Mrs. Hosmer was an Elementary Teacher for 33 years in the Clifton-Fine School District.

In 1952 she married Robert Lumis Hosmer. Mr. Hosmer died on May 22, 2011.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Michael Hall, Carthage, a grandson, Michael Robert and his wife Molly, Watertown, a very special great -granddaughter Madelyn, many precious nieces and nephews, and brother Maurice Chatelain.

She is predeceased by a sister, Eileen LaDuc and two brothers, Leo and Donald Chatelain.

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 calling hours will be from 10 am- 11am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will follow at St. Anthony’s Church at noon. Rev. Donald Robinson will be the celebrant.

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 calling hours will be from 10 am- 12 pm at Hawley Funeral Home in Star Lake, NY with burial to follow in St. Hubert’s Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

