Christmas in July, a merry time in Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Christmas may be five months away, but that isn’t stopping people in Henderson Harbor from celebrating.

Saturday was jam packed with events for the 7th annual Christmas in July celebration. Local businesses in Henderson Harbor got in on decorating for the festivities.

A classic car parade rolled down Harbor Road in the afternoon, followed by a car show at the harbor’s performing arts association field.

Christmas in July committee members say Saturday’s turnout was one of the biggest they have ever had for the event.

“People in the spirit, they’re cleansing, they want this, they want the good weather, which has kind of been hard this summer. So, it’s great to see people smiling and just happiness all over,” said committee member Gail Smith.

The events continue into the evening with a boat parade along the shore of Henderson Harbor at 7:45pm and fireworks on the water at 9:45pm.

