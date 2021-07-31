Food Trucks bring the community out in Lowville Friday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Friday night marked another Food Truck Friday in Lowville.

Over a dozen local food trucks were parked at the Lewis County Fairgrounds for a night filled with food, games, and live music. Patrons had a variety of foods and desserts to choose from ice cream, taffy, barbecue and more. Volunteers say this is the fifth year of hosting the event.

“It all started with just the thought of getting the community together with some creative cuisine. It’s really bolstered the creativity in our community. A lot of local food trucks are seen here using local products as well, which we encourage,” said volunteer Jenna Kraeger.

Don’t worry if you couldn’t make it, there are two more Food Truck Friday’s scheduled for August and September.

