Advertisement

Friday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for the season ahead

Watertown Red & Black coach George Ashcraft is asking for players to make an extra effort to...
Watertown Red & Black coach George Ashcraft is asking for players to make an extra effort to attend practice.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The semi-pro Watertown Red & Black Football team is just over one week away from opening up the season. There has been some changes to the Empire Football League schedule though, because of two teams dropping out of the league.

The Red & Black will still open up at home on Saturday night, August 7th.

There has been a change in opponents though for opening night and it will be a sprint to the postseason as Coach Ashcraft expects all 4 teams to be a part of the playoffs.

As far as the players and coaches are concerned, it doesn’t matter who lines up against them.

Plattsburgh will be at Watertown Red & Black for the season opener on Saturday night, August 7th with kickoff set for 7 PM.

Watch the video above for reaction from the coach and team.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows a person in a UTV attempting to tow away a piece of equipment from Big...
Massena businessman describes violent robbery
Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies, Watertown concert still planned
Jay McKinney, Jr.
Jury convicts former Potsdam man on drug charges

Latest News

Friday night marked another Food Truck Friday in Lowville.
Food Trucks bring the community out in Lowville Friday
Accused killer of Fort Drum soldier claims innocence
Millions of dollars could land at north country airports
Blast from the past: A different sort of alternative energy vehicle