Friday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for the season ahead

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The semi-pro Watertown Red & Black Football team is just over one week away from opening up the season. There has been some changes to the Empire Football League schedule though, because of two teams dropping out of the league.

The Red & Black will still open up at home on Saturday night, August 7th.

There has been a change in opponents though for opening night and it will be a sprint to the postseason as Coach Ashcraft expects all 4 teams to be a part of the playoffs.

As far as the players and coaches are concerned, it doesn’t matter who lines up against them.

Plattsburgh will be at Watertown Red & Black for the season opener on Saturday night, August 7th with kickoff set for 7 PM.

