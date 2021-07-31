Jacob Makuch, Jr., 85, formerly of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Jacob Makuch, Jr., 85, formerly of Co. Rt. 16, passed away, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY.

Born on June 30, 1936 in Martinsburg, NY, he was a son of Jacob, Sr. and Piaza Repeck Makuch. He attended Lowville Academy School.

Jacob married Florence A. Murdie on July 15, 1967 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills, NY. The couple owned and operated their farm on Co. Rt. 16 and after 45 years of marriage, Florence passed away, March 15, 2013.

Survivors include three children, a son, Merritt Makuch, Theresa, NY, a daughter, Angela Makuch and her companion, Bryan Baty, Watertown, NY, a son and daughter-in-law, Dale & Robin Makuch, Evans Mills, NY; a brother, Joseph Makuch, Watertown, NY; a sister, Alice Barnam, Watertown, NY; grandchildren, Merritt Makuch, Jr., Nikole Roshia, Amber Diefenbacher and four other grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents, his wife, Florence, seven brothers, Anthony, Theodore, Michael, Steven, John, Peter and William Makuch, eight sisters, Anna Tift, Martha Denning, Mary Makuch, Eva Makuch, Katie Trickey, Helen Lehman, Rose Sweredoski and Julia Larson, all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 11am, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY with Rev. Donald Briant, Evans Mills, NY, officiating. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery, Lowville, NY.

Calling hours will be 9-11 am prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to CareGivers Home Care, Liberty Building, 210 Court Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

