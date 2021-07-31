Kevin J. Boliver, 68, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Kevin Joseph Boliver, 68, of State Route 812, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Calling hours are from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made in Kevin Boliver’s name to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville NY 13367.

Surviving are his four children and their spouses, Michael J. and Cheri Boliver of Croghan; Brian J. and Raylene Boliver of Lowville; David A. and Valley Boliver; Renee B. and Jeff Walseman, of Croghan; 14 grandchildren, Courtney (Ethan) Sauer, Makenna, Jacob, Ashlyn and Kaelyn Boliver; Timothy and Tina Boliver; Kara, Kaina and Spencer Boliver; Braelyn, Kyla, Finlee and Macrae Walseman; one great grandson, Landon Sauer; two sisters, Bonnie (Mark) Lehman of Croghan and Marie Ferguson of Lowville; two brothers, Kenneth Boliver and companion Sherry Stanford of Croghan and Kim Boliver and companion Barb Louviere of Croghan and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by grandchildren, Adryan Marie Boliver and Coleman David Boliver; two nephews, Scott F. and Aaron J. Lehman; a niece, Christina Boliver; a brother-in-law, David Ferguson.

Kevin was born on December 13, 1952, a son of the late Bernard and Bernadette Campany Boliver. He attended Father Leo’s Memorial School and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1971. After high school he went to work for Law Brothers Construction until the end of 1971. In 1972 he became a self employed carpenter, building and remodeling homes until his retirement in 2015. In 1973 he built and operated Indian River Lumber, a sawmill that he ran until 2008. He sawed lumber for numerous customers including J.P. Lewis and Niagara Mohawk, as well as planks for local township bridges and he did local custom sawing.

On October 11,1975 he married Jill Lehman at St. Anthony’s church in Indian River, with Rev. Luke O’Connel, Pastor officiating. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

Kevin was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan. Kevin enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a long time member of the Massaweepie Hunting club and also enjoyed many years of hunting at the family’s camp. In his younger years he went on fishing trips to Canada with his father. He also enjoyed fishing local ponds and lakes. He spent endless hours at his sawmill where he enjoyed his collection of antique John Deere tractors.

For over fifty years he produced maple syrup with his family. He built or worked on all his children’s homes. Kevin entertained by singing and playing guitar at family gatherings. He went on many family vacations all over the United States and Canada. He loved spending time daily with his children, grandchildren and siblings.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.