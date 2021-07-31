POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Patricia L. Horton, 77, formerly of Potsdam, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Massena Hospital.

Patricia was born on March 15, 1944 in Potsdam, daughter of the late Howard and Luella (Graves) Robideau. She graduated from Potsdam High School and on April 6, 1964 married John R. “Jack” Horton at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Bell officiating. John predeceased her on September 14, 2005.

She worked at SUNY Potsdam as a custodian until her retirement. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, knitting, camping, berry picking, and eating out at restaurants. She always enjoyed her drives to the Massena locks with her brother Bill, and especially loved her cats.

Patricia is survived by her four children, John R. (Michelle) Horton, Jr. of Potsdam; Jeffrey (Deborah) Horton of Bluffton, SC; Mary (John) Thompson of Russell; and Wendy (Kevin Barton) Horton of Winthrop; three grandchildren, Kadie, Brian and Casey; five great grandchildren; her sister Kathy French of Indiana; and two brothers, Howard and James Robideau both of Massena.

Besides her parents Howard and Luella, and husband John, Patricia was predeceased by two sisters, Linda and Marilyn.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at the South Colton Cemetery with Pastor Hattie Taylor officiating.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

