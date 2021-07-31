Advertisement

Rutland F.D. volunteer OK after getting pinned by truck

Emergency officials responded to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Friday evening
Emergency officials responded to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Friday evening(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - a 72 year old man sustained only minor injuries after he got pinned against a wall by a fire truck at the Rutland fire station.

Officials say it happened yesterday evening. The man is a volunteer with the fire department. He had parked the rig and went around the back of the vehicle to inspect the brakes. He told first responders that the truck slipped out of gear, rolled, and pinned him against a wall.

The man was dealing with chest pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Rutland fire chief Will Kalin tells 7 News the man is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blakely Houle
Massena man indicted on manslaughter charge in pedestrian’s death
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Coronavirus graphic
Doctors, nurses brace for third wave of COVID infections
A farmer's market is held in Chaumont every week, to help some residents get access to fresh...
With no grocery store, Chaumont comes up with temporary fix for fresh produce
U.S. -Canada border
CBC: Canadian border workers in Cornwall face harassment & discrimination

Latest News

People were out in Henderson Harbor for Christmas in July
Christmas in July, a merry time in Henderson Harbor
Ogdensburg Seaway Festival parade
The beat is back, as Seaway Fest parade returns
Food Trucks bring the community out in Lowville Friday
Friday Sports: Watertown Red & Black prep for the season ahead