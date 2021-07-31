Rutland F.D. volunteer OK after getting pinned by truck

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - a 72 year old man sustained only minor injuries after he got pinned against a wall by a fire truck at the Rutland fire station.

Officials say it happened yesterday evening. The man is a volunteer with the fire department. He had parked the rig and went around the back of the vehicle to inspect the brakes. He told first responders that the truck slipped out of gear, rolled, and pinned him against a wall.

The man was dealing with chest pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center. Rutland fire chief Will Kalin tells 7 News the man is doing fine.

