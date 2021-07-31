Showcase lets artists get back to doing what they love

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Tents were lined up and down Rustic Golf Club on Saturday for the 12th annual Artists on the Point. Artisans from all over the North Country came out to showcase their own unique styles. Larry Jenne traveled from Canton with his wood pieces.

“This is my first show since COVID, but you know, it’s probably a couple months at least- planning ahead of time and preparing for the materials to get ready for a show, so I have been going hard trying to get ready for this first show,” Jenne said.

The pandemic made it tough for local artisans to show off their work, as many festivals weren’t allowed to happen. Many galleries were closed.

Stephen Cobb is one artist who likes to demonstrate his craft firsthand.

He got into painting full-time six years ago when he was laid off from a previous job.

“Nobody knew, I surprised a lot of people, but I guess I’ve always been painting in my head all those years when I really wasn’t,” Cobb said.

Farm Two Forty owner Terri Reeder’s creativeness is displayed through the purchase and reuse of old clothing.

“I try to stick with the smaller community organizations, so then my money is going back into the community,” Reeder said.

Giving back was a major theme of Saturday’s event. Artists donated some of their work for a raffle, with proceeds benefitting a local K9 organization.

Jefferson County lawmaker Anthony Doldo said, “We’re looking at possibly this point, once the dogs retire, to be able to help with some of the medical expenses because people don’t realize that once the dog is retired, the departments no longer help out with that dog.”

It was a day filled with great craftsmanship, for a great cause, all possible more than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

