Watertown Rapids wrap up the summer season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 2021 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball season wrapped up for the Watertown Rapids on Thursday, a season of highs and lows for manager Ben Moxley’s team.

On June 18th, the Rapids won their 4th straight game and were 5-4 on the young season, but that marked a turning point for the team. After that, the Rapids would go 8-25 for the remainder of the season, finishing with 6 straight losses and losers of 9 of their final 10 games of the season.

Watertown Rapids manager Ben Moxley said, “I really just can’t say enough about the guys that are here at the end that stayed true to their commitment and just worked hard all summer. I think they all got better and they’re going to go back to their schools better for going through it.”

While the Rapids ranked near the top of the PGCBL in offense, pitching was another story, with Rapids hurlers ranking near the bottom of the league- something Moxley says was a key component in the Rapids struggles in 2021.

”I’d say the biggest thing to take away is roster size,” Moxley said. “I think you wanna have probably 20 pitchers coming into the season because guys get hurt, guys have innings limits and guys’ situations change. Family things happen, people have to leave so I would say that would be something for next season that I would definitely try to do.”

Moxley says while the record may not indicate it, there were a number of positives he feels his players took out of this season that will benefit them in college ball and beyond.

”I’ll reference Jim Kane at Clarkson,” Moxley said. “He’s an amazing coach and hearing him have a great idea and then me being behind him on that, and then us executing it together- it’s a lot different being in that scenario than, ‘OK, I have to come up with it and then I have to get my guys behind me on it, and then I have to execute it.’”

Moxley says he hopes to return for a 2nd season on the bench as Rapids manager in 2022.

