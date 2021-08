MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Ira A. “Ike” Fuller, 83, will be held from 1-3:00 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 with a prayer service being held at 3:00 PM at Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Ike passed away February 25, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

