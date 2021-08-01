Charles J. “Chuck” Pominville, 70, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Charles J. “Chuck” Pominville, 70, of DeVeines Road, passed away early Friday morning, July 30, 2021 at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse.

Calling hours are from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. A Funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or New Bremen Fire Department and Auxiliary, State Route 812 Lowville NY, 13367.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly fifty years, Debby; three daughters, Heather Foster and her husband Chris of Lowville; Beth Pominville and her husband Daniel Clapper of Charleston, SC; and Karen Smith and her husband Brian of both Brooklyn, NY and New Bremen; five grandchildren, Kylie (Glenn), Corey and Elanie Foster; Charlie and Lily Smith and one great grandson, Sebastian Kelly; his siblings, Susan Hanson and her husband Raymond of Saunderstown, RI, CDR Cynthia P. Longway USN retired and her husband Bill of West Greenwich, RI, Douglas A. Pominville and his wife Stacey of Nashua, NH, Thomas R. Pominville of Reno, NV, and Dr. Sam Pominville and his wife Joan of Lowville. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Chuck was born on August 20, 1950 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Gordon A. and Lorraine DuRussel Pominville. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1968. He then attended Alfred State College Wellsville Division graduating with an Electrical Degree. On August 28, 1971 he married Deborah Ann Sprague who he met at college. Chuck was employed at Lowville Farmers Co-op, as a plumber, electrician and worked with refrigeration for 30 years. He then started his own business, C.J. Enterprises for more than 20 years, which he worked until his death.

Chuck was communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan and Knights of Columbus Council #2175, Croghan. He was longtime a member of the New Bremen Fire Department serving in several capacities. He was also a member of the BPOE #1605 Lowville Lodge, Sons of American Legion, Croghan, Lewis County Marine Corps League Det. #754, and VFW Memorial Post #6912. Chuck was a member of the Leaky Tent Club hunting club on Tug Hill for over 35 years of his life.

Chuck enjoyed reading, watching movies, hunting and fishing. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, children and loving wife.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

