Darlene M. Hess, 62, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - On Friday, July 30, 2021, Darlene Marie Hess loving mother, wife and friend passed away at the age of 62.

Funeral service for Darlene will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 3rd at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 2:00 pm- 5:00pm at the funeral home,

Darlene was born the daughter to Charlie and Marie Martin on November 13, 1958. She married the love of her life on October 21, 1978, and together they raised 2 daughters, Jamie and Rebecca.

She worked hard to help support her family, but never gave up on her dream of graduating and received her diploma after returning to school on June 26, 2012 at the age of 53. She was very dedicated to any job she had; especially her South Jeff family who was there supporting her on her fight.

Darlene was fierce and feisty right up until her final days. She loved her family and friends more than life itself; they were her world.

She enjoyed sewing, crafting, camping, 4 wheeling, plants “she was a green thumb” and kayaking.

Surviving is her husband, David; 2 daughters and their spouses; Jamie and Joel Perry; Rebecca and Travis Taylor; her father Charlie Martin; a brother David Martin; her grandchildren, Kyle, Devin, Joshua, Adelaide, Jeremiah, Iris, Juliette and Arlo.

Darlene was predeceased by her mother Marie and brother Charlie, Jr.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

