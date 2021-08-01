Jacqueline Handley, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline Handley passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since August 2014.

Jackie, daughter of Paul Mitchell and Isabel Calhoun Mitchell, was born on January 16, 1942 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY.

Following her high school graduation in 1960, Jackie worked as a nurse for several years at The House of the Good Samaritan.

On September 11, 1965, Jackie joined Donald James Handley in marriage at the United Church in Cape Vincent, NY. They had four children together.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her survivors include: son Brian Jay (Schellie) Handley of Remsen, NY; daughter Vicki Jo (Scott) White, of Lowville, NY; son Kim Robert (ToniAnn) Handley and her sons Nicholas and GianMarco Guadagnoli , all of Pace, FL; son Paul William (Stacy) Handley and their four children Ava, Brendan, Leo and Emilie, all of Cape Vincent, NY.

Jackie is predeceased by her husband, parents and her brother Richard Mitchell.

Jackie enjoyed gardening, star gazing, interacting with her neighbors, drinking her morning coffee on her front deck and wildlife watching.

She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Services will be private and graveside only. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cape Vincent volunteer Fire Department in her name.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

