John F. Converse, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John F. Converse, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 1st. He was 93 years old. Calling hours will be 4:00pm - 7:00pm Wednesday, August 4th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

The funeral mass will be Thursday at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church at a time yet to be determined. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

