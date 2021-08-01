Advertisement

Rain on Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few rain showers will be possible tonight as an area of low pressure moves closer to the north country.

More rain showers will be possible on Sunday and will be heavy at times. The rain combined with highs in the upper 60s will really give Sunday a fall feel as we start off August.

If you are heading out to Lake Ontario be careful as water spouts will be possible.

The good news is the cooler weather won’t last long nor will the rain. Much of the week ahead will feature highs in the 70s and lower 80s with dry weather.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus graphic
Doctors, nurses brace for third wave of COVID infections
A farmer's market is held in Chaumont every week, to help some residents get access to fresh...
With no grocery store, Chaumont comes up with temporary fix for fresh produce
Friday night marked another Food Truck Friday in Lowville.
Food Trucks bring the community out in Lowville Friday
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Canada border unions approve strike, putting border opening in jeopardy
Rainy weather
Had enough rain? July was wettest on record for Watertown, Lowville

Latest News

wx
7 News Tonight Weather
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
On the cool side for this time of year
7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather