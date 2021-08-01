Rain on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few rain showers will be possible tonight as an area of low pressure moves closer to the north country.

More rain showers will be possible on Sunday and will be heavy at times. The rain combined with highs in the upper 60s will really give Sunday a fall feel as we start off August.

If you are heading out to Lake Ontario be careful as water spouts will be possible.

The good news is the cooler weather won’t last long nor will the rain. Much of the week ahead will feature highs in the 70s and lower 80s with dry weather.

