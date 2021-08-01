Rapids front office considers 2021 season a home run

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For the Watertown Rapids front office, the 2021 season, in baseball terms, could be considered a great success. General manager Nick Czerow says having fans back in the stands and sponsors at the ballpark made this year a special one for the staff.

”It was definitely a step in the right direction for us,” Czerow said. “Coming back after a pause from COVID, we got to meet a lot of great people in the community. We definitely extended our branches out a little bit further this year, and we were able to complete more of the goals we wanted to do for the future.”

While the team doesn’t keep attendance data, Czerow says it was a successful season, highlighted by the biggest crowd of the season for the final game of the year on Thursday night, which was eventually cancelled due to field conditions.

“We had quite a few games that we had really nice crowds,” Czerow said. “The weather didn’t do us a lot of favors this year but even with that we still saw a lot of new faces in the building and I thought that was very positive.”

While the product on the field is important, Czerow says that with the success of the in-game activities and entertainment this year, the team would like to expand on that in 2022, and they already have a number of ideas.

“We’re going to look at a series of things including concerts out here, bringing some people in for entertainment, some national acts, as well,” Czerow said. “We’ll have different games on the field. We really want to extend our post-game catch on the field and make that a tradition.”

The season on the field may be over, but off the field there’s no break for Czerow and his staff, who will spend the next few weeks cleaning up and then get a start on planning for the 2022 PGCBL season.

