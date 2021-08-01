Advertisement

Record rain today, but drying out tomorrow

By Kris Hudson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heavy rain today has lead to new records for Watertown. Over 2 inches of rain has fallen at the Watertown airport which has smashed the old record for August 1st of 0.97 inches.

Not only did Watertown break the record for the most rain on August 1st but we all set a new record cold high of 66º. The old cold high was 70º set in 1962.

The good news is rain will come to an end over night and early Monday morning. By the afternoon on Monday we will see sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Most of the week ahead will be dry with near or above average highs for this time of year.

Rain does come back into the forecast late in the week but is only a slight chance as of now.

