REPORT: Buffalo Bills want taxpayers to fund new stadium

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A report from Tom Precious of the Buffalo News has Buffalo Bills fans wondering how much longer the team will be in Buffalo.

Precious says that talks regarding a new stadium for the Bills have begun between the team and state and local officials, with team owners Kim and Terry Pegula asking for a new 1.1 billion dollar stadium that taxpayers would fund 100 percent, along with added money for upgrades to Key Bank center where the Sabres play.

That would bring the total price tag to 1.5 billion dollars.

Pegula adds that the team has not threatened to leave Buffalo if they don’t get the full 100 percent, but added Bills officials have made it clear in preliminary talks that other cities would be willing to meet their request. The Bills’ current lease at Highmark Stadium runs out in 2023, and according to Precious, the Pegula’s would like a quick resolution and answer to the matter.

Reports today indicate that if the Bills were to leave Buffalo, Austin, Texas would be a leading candidate to land the team.

