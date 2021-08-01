Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula

First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - A detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports two people involved in a serious ATV rollover Saturday night weren’t wearing helmets.

In a press release, Detective Carrie Mangino says 45 year old Chad Cullen of Adams and 38 year old Amanda Proven of LaFargeville were on the ATV when it crashed on S. Shore Road near Becker Lane just after 6:30 pm. Officials say Cullen was driving the ATV and Proven was his passenger.

Mangino writes that Cullen may not have been able to make a turn, and speed appears to have played a role in the crash.

Both victims sustained head trauma and were flown to SUNY Upstate hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by New York State Police, Guilfoyle Ambulance, Cape Vincent Ambulance, Three Mile Bay Ambulance and Fire Department, Lifenet, and Mercy Flight.

