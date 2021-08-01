Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heavy rains throughout the day made for a mess in the City of Watertown.

Rain water pooled on the sides of many city streets, including Arsenal Street. Watertown fire department officials report they got called to one home to pump out a basement.

By late afternoon, 2.37 inches of rain had fallen in the city, easily surpassing the old record for August 1st, set in 1983, when Watertown saw .97 inches of rain.

The temperature was also cool, setting an unofficial new record for lowest high temperature, at 66 degrees. The previous record was set in 1962, at 70 degrees.

