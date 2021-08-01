Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover

Point Peninsula, New York (WWNY) - First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover. Emergency crews responded to South Shore Road on Point Peninsula a little after 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy tells 7 News both victims, one man and one woman, were airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for their injuries. Neither were wearing helmets. State Police were on scene too, joined by Three Mile Bay Fire Company, and Guilfoyle and Cape Vincent ambulances.

The extent of both peoples’ injuries not known at this time, but we’ll update the story as more information becomes available.

