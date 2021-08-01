Advertisement

Unearthed artifacts tell a story from a War of 1812 battlefield

Researches use artifacts unearthed on Horse Island to tell the story of a War of 1812 battle.
Researches use artifacts unearthed on Horse Island to tell the story of a War of 1812 battle.
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Relics left behind on Horse Island provide a snapshot of a centuries old battle. Researchers were in Sackets Harbor Saturday providing a history lesson for people passing through.

A team from University of Binghamton’s Public Archaeology Facility unearthed artifacts from the second battle of Sackets Harbor, which took place during the War of 1812.

Shell fragments and musket balls among the items found on Horse Island where British Troops made landfall in May of 1813, the start of the battle. Brian Grills with the Public Archaeology Facility said finding these artifacts might help put people in those soldiers’ shoes.

“You start to get a feeling of all the young men and women sometimes that were involved in some of these conflicts, how frightening it must have been,” Grills said, “how dangerous it could have been at that period.”

Saturday’s exhibit was the culminating event of the team’s research. Most of their work on Horse Island took place last year.

