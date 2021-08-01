Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Johnson Newspaper Corp. employee was flown to a Syracuse hospital Saturday evening, after getting seriously hurt while setting up a newspaper press for a print run.

Johnson Newspaper Corp. President and COO Alec Johnson says the worker’s hand became lodged in a print roller around 6:45 pm. Johnson describes the employee as experienced. Emergency crews from Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Watertown Fire Department helped free the worker’s hand from the press.

“All of the employees of the Times, Johnson Newspapers and my family have him in our thoughts and we are all hoping for a full recovery,” Johnson wrote to 7 News Sunday.

Johnson is crediting the press staff as “instrumental” in getting the worker the help he needed. He also thanked Guilfoyle and the fire department for getting the employee the best medical care possible.

Johnson says the accident has been reported to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, for review.

Johnson says he decided to halt printing Sunday’s issue of the newspaper due to the stressful nature of the accident. He tells 7 News workers were sent home, with pay, to rest.

Watertown Daily Times subscribers are able to access the entire Sunday paper at nny360.com. Johnson says Sunday’s main news sections will be printed between Sunday and Monday and delivered to subscribers on Tuesday. The Times Extra, which is published on Mondays, will not be published this week.

