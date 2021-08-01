A year in the making: SLU class of 2020 celebrates commencement

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The day finally arrived. Graduation day for St. Lawrence University’s class of 2020. Last year’s commencement was cancelled because of COVID-19.

“I still kind of can’t believe it’s happening,” said 2020 graduate Nicholle Gotha.

Many students never thought they would have the opportunity to walk across the stage, especially after how last year ended for them- by being sent home prematurely.

Thinking back to that time when the world started shutting down, 2020 graduate Ryan Young said, “It was one of the craziest weeks of my life. It was just really overwhelming. There were a lot of emotions running high.”

Now, more than 400 days later, students were finally able to celebrate. About 350 students from last year’s class returned to campus for commencement, but some weren’t able to make it back. One student went out of his way to share the day with his friends who couldn’t make it.

“I tried to make sure I shared this moment with them,” said 2020 graduate Michael Paulino. “Lots of Snapchat videos, lots of facetime calls, lots of crying on the phone.”

For some grads, the celebration will be a quick one.

“I’m starting my new job tomorrow,” Gotha said.

The graduates were joined by now-retired President William Fox, who delivered the keynote address to the class of 2020.

