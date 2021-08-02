Advertisement

Artists on the Point raises nearly $6,500 for K9 unit

The 12th Annual Artists on the Point
The 12th Annual Artists on the Point(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point was on point when it came to raising money.

This annual event returned to Rustic Golf Club over the weekend, marking its 12th year.

Artisans from across the north country showcased their unique styles.

This year’s event raised money for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Organizers tell us they were able to donate close to $6,500.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover

Latest News

Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at...
Tree uprooted on golf course, heavy rain believed to be cause
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
State ends Samaritan’s drive-up COVID testing program
Empty classroom
Lack of state guidance leaves local educators frustrated before start of school year