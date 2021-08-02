Artists on the Point raises nearly $6,500 for K9 unit

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Artists on the Point was on point when it came to raising money.

This annual event returned to Rustic Golf Club over the weekend, marking its 12th year.

Artisans from across the north country showcased their unique styles.

This year’s event raised money for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Organizers tell us they were able to donate close to $6,500.

