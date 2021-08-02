Block party helps Troopers Assisting Troops

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - There’s a block party in Cape Vincent this weekend to support troops and their families.

Bob Ewing is president of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce. He says the block party raises month for Troopers Assisting Troops.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The party starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7 at the Cape Vincent Brewing Company.

There will be a silent auction, live music, a cornhole tournament, and activities for kids.

Call 315-783-7117 to find out more.

