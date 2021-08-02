Advertisement

Cuomo: follow state’s lead in vaccination & testing requirements

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday urged local governments, schools, and hospitals to require...
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WWNY) - With the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging local governments to follow CDC’s guidance on wearing masks and the state’s lead in requiring employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

He said it’s not a mandate at this point because that would require a new state law. A law that granted Cuomo broad powers during much of the pandemic expired in June.

“Right now this is all up to local governments,” he said. “If they don’t act, then we’ll be where we were last year, where it becomes a statewide emergency and the state is going to have to act.”

Cuomo also urged schools to require teachers be vaccinated or tested in places where community transmission is high. He also said hospitals should require vaccinations for public-facing workers, as the state has done for employees in state-owned hospitals.

“New York over the past month, the number of hospitalizations basically doubled.” he said. “The number of cases over the past month, basically a four-fold increase.”

If the numbers don’t come down, he said, he believes vaccinations should be mandated for nursing home workers and teachers.

“If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated,” Cuomo said, “and if want to take of my mother in a nursing home, I think you should be vaccinated. "

He also recommended that private businesses only admit people who are fully vaccinated.

