Donna L. Dominie, 75, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Dominie passed away on August 2, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Donna L. Dominie, age 75, of Ogdensburg, will be be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00AM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Crowley officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 9:00AM up until the time of the service at Frary Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Dominie passed away on August 2, 2021 at her home.

She is survived by her companion, David Labeau, of Ogdensburg; her sister, Dora Jane Pinkerton, of Ogdensburg; two nephews, James Osgood and his wife, Rosanna, of Lisbon and John Osgood and his wife, Cathy, of Ogdensburg; four nieces, Debbie St. Germain, of Canton, Suzie Pinkerton-Gagne and her husband, Todd, of Heuvelton, Tammy Aexchlimann and her husband, Marcel, of Switzerland, and Wendy Nichols and her husband, Robin, of Huevelton; and many great nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Albert Dominie; her two brothers, John Osgood and Robert Osgood; her sister, Frances Downey; her nephew, Stephen Pinkerton; two brother-in-laws, William Pinkerton and Francis Downey, and a sister in law, Jean Osgood.

Donna was born on August 23, 1945 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of John and Dora Fisher Osgood. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1963. She married Albert P. Dominie Jr. on August 31, 1963 at the United Presbyterian Church of Lisbon with Rev. Robert Simmons officiating. Donna worked at Newell’s Manufacturing and left to become a joint owner of Dom’s Tavern. She also worked part time as a housekeeper and babysitter.

She enjoyed riding motorcycles, homemaking, cooking and spending time with friends and family.

Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.