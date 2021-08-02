Evelyn M. West, 88, of Carthage

Evelyn M. West, 88, formerly of 39350 NYS Rte. 26, died Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY, where she had been a patient for a few days. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn M. West, 88, formerly of 39350 NYS Rte. 26, died Sunday evening, August 1, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY, where she had been a patient for a few days.

Born on October 17, 1932, the daughter of the late James & Florence Vroman Hiscock, she attended school in Barnes Corners and was primarily a homemaker.

She married Harold Richard West on July 24, 1955 in Copenhagen, NY. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going out to lunch and shopping. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially her soaps.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Sylvia (Patrick) Ritz, Castorland; Ronald (Sue) West; West Carthage; Benjamin West, Carthage; and Tammy (Jim) Turverey, Carthage. A sister Florence Simmons, Antwerp and Irene Mullen, Kentucky. Also surviving are 7-Grandchildren and 11-Great-Grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Harold R. West, who died in 2012 and their two sons, Timothy West in 2011 and Harold Jr. West, in April of 2020 and many siblings, Herbert Hiscock, James Hiscock, Willard Hiscock, and Pauline Lucas.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home at 3:00pm. Burial will be held privately and take place in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.

Donations in her memory can be made to the: American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

