1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire

RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - One person is reportedly dead following a fire in the town of Rodman early Monday morning.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. to a home at 25995 County Route 69.

The single-story structure appears to our crew at the scene to be a double-wide home.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

Fire departments from Rodman, Rutland, and Adams Center were at the scene. A fire investigator was also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.