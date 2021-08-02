Advertisement

1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT
RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - One person is reportedly dead following a fire in the town of Rodman early Monday morning.

The call came in just before 2 a.m. to a home at 25995 County Route 69.

The single-story structure appears to our crew at the scene to be a double-wide home.

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office is investigating the death.

Fire departments from Rodman, Rutland, and Adams Center were at the scene. A fire investigator was also on the scene.

