Horse show kicks off Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair opened Monday with the horse show
The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair opened Monday with the horse show(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair opened Monday with the horse show and there’s plenty more to come.

Tuesday features the opening of the midway rides and the Lonestar concert.

Everything is back after a year off due to the pandemic.

Poultry competitors were also in action Monday.

When it comes to the horse show, young competitors like the same thing.

“The racing,” said Bella Jolley. “I like to go fast and I’m pretty competitive.”

“Jogging because I like to go fast,” said Lilly Labaff.

The firemen’s parade takes place Wednesday. The fair runs through Sunday, August 8.

