Lewis County Fair sees big jump in attendance

Lewis County Fair
Lewis County Fair(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole and Erin Bischoff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Last week’s Lewis County Fair reports a sharp rise in attendance and ticket sales.

Fair President Doug Hanno says the attendance is estimated to have been between 40,000 and 45,000 people.

He says that’s up substantially from 2019′s fair - almost double, he believes.

As for going on the Ferris wheel, the Scrambler or the merry-go-round? Hanno says carnival sales were double compared to 2019.

