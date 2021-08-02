Advertisement

Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19.

Graham, who is vaccinated, tweeted that he learned he had the virus on Monday.

The senator from South Carolina said in a tweet that he started having “flu-like symptoms Saturday night.”

Graham says he has mild symptoms and feels like he has a sinus infection.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover

Latest News

Empty classroom
Lack of state guidance leaves local educators frustrated before start of school year
FILE - In this June 9, 2021 photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting...
CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act
The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair opened Monday with the horse show
Horse show kicks off Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
Lewis County Fair
Lewis County Fair sees big jump in attendance