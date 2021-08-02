Advertisement

Lois L. Murdock, 89, of Ogdensburg

Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Mrs. Murdock passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Lois L. Murdock, age 89, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00PM at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Carolyn Bartkus officiating. Burial will follow in the Ingham Cemetery in Brier Hill. Mrs. Murdock passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.

Lois is survived by her three daughters, Merry Murdock, of Mountain City, TN, Cheryl LeBlanc, of Blountville, TN, and Lisa Norman, of Kingsport, TN; her son, James Murdock and his wife, Clare, of Ogdensburg; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy Humphrey, of Spokane, WA.

She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Maclyn R. Murdock in 2011; her son, Jon Allan Murdock in 2019; and her brothers, James, Bruce, Keith, and Reid Durand.

Lois was born on May 6, 1932 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James and Blanche Wells Durand. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1949. She married Maclyn Murdock on August 12, 1950 at United Methodist Church in Heuvelton with Rev. William Smithers officiating. She worked as the secretary for St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg for over 37 years.

Lois was an active member of the congregation of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg. Her thoughts were always for the needs of others. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, and friend. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at St. Joseph’s Home.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N. State St., Heuvelton, NY 13654 or the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

