Advertisement

Mental Health Awareness Picnic in a couple weeks

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Mental Health Awareness Picnic coming up at the end of the month.

Robert Bowen of the Jefferson County Mental Health Committee explained on 7 News This Morning that there was a virtual Mental Health Awareness Walk in May – that’s Mental Health Awareness Month – and now organizers want to do something in person.

You can see his interview in the video above.

The picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Thompson Park Pavilion in Watertown.

The event is free and the community is invited.

Call 315-785-8703 to let them know you’re coming so they can have enough food ready.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover
Emergency officials responded to the Rutland Volunteer Fire Department Friday evening
Rutland F.D. volunteer OK after getting pinned by truck
People were out in Henderson Harbor for Christmas in July
Christmas in July, a merry time in Henderson Harbor

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Pleasant with sunshine
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Mental Health Awareness Picnic
Mental Health Awareness Picnic
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire