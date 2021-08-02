Mental Health Awareness Picnic in a couple weeks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Mental Health Awareness Picnic coming up at the end of the month.

Robert Bowen of the Jefferson County Mental Health Committee explained on 7 News This Morning that there was a virtual Mental Health Awareness Walk in May – that’s Mental Health Awareness Month – and now organizers want to do something in person.

The picnic is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at the Thompson Park Pavilion in Watertown.

The event is free and the community is invited.

Call 315-785-8703 to let them know you’re coming so they can have enough food ready.

