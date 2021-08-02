Otis M. Bishop, 80, formerly of Heuvelton

Mr. Bishop passed away on Saturday Morning, July 31, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Otis M. Bishop, age 80, will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame church, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Interment will follow after the funeral service at Foxwood Mausoleum. Mr. Bishop passed away on Saturday Morning, July 31, 2021, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife Leona Bishop; his children John Bishop, of Ogdensburg, Kevin Bishop and his wife, Terri, of Lisbon, Mark Bishop and his wife, Denise, of Lisbon, Penny Ann Gray and her husband, Darryl, of Hilton Head, SC, and Dawn Briscoe of Largo, FL; his siblings, Gilbert Bishop and his wife, Judy, of Ogdensburg, Walter Bishop and his wife, Barb, of Massena, Sandy Harvester, of North Dakota, Mary Edna Bishop, of Massena, Donna Bishop, of Massena, and Bobby Bishop of Massena; twelve grand children and four great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Morris and Francis Bishop and his brothers, Pete Bishop, Rick Bishop and MG Bishop and his sister, Clarcy Stiles.

Otis was born on September 28, 1940, in Heuvelton, NY, the son of Morris Bishop and Francis (Goodison) Bishop. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1958 and received and degree in Agricultural Science at Canton ATC. He married Leona Vine on January 24, 1959 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Whittaker officiating. He worked for McAdams from 1956 to 1959, Newels from 1959 to 1970 when he left to start his own construction business. Otis worked for the New York State Department of Corrections from 1983 until he retired in 2004.

Otis enjoyed horseshoes, hunting, fishing, building, farming, playing cards and had several awards from tractor pulls. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Donations may be made to American Heart Association or St. Lawrence Valley Hospice, 6805 US 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

