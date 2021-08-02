Paulette A. Granger, 73, of Massena

Paulette A. Granger, 73, of Malby Avenue, peacefully passed away at home on July 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Paulette A. Granger, 73, of Malby Avenue, peacefully passed away at home on July 29, 2021 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Hospice.

Paulette was born on August 23, 1947 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Martin and Theresa Terry. She attended and graduated from Massena High School. Paulette worked in retail at various establishments throughout Massena. She married Joseph Granger on January 2, 1975 in Massena. Paulette enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as her cats.

Paulette is survived by her husband of 46 years, Joseph; there sons, Terry and wife Stacey Granger, Joseph Granger II and Sean Granger, all of Massena; six grandchildren, MacKenzie, Sara and Kayla Granger, Bree Williams, Alex and Gracie Granger; a sister, Susan Dunn of Glendale, AZ; two brothers, Rick and wife Mary Terry of Massena and Mark Terry of Glendale, AZ.

Friends are invited to call on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

Memorial contributions in Paulette’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be offered online to the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

