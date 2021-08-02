Pleasant with sunshine

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be plenty of sunshine this week and it starts today.

There’s some patchy fog in some spots early, but it should burn off quickly.

It will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

It cools off into the low to mid-50s overnight.

Tuesday will be another gorgeous day with sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

We’ll be back to more typical August weather toward the middle of the week.

It will be mostly sunny and right around 80 for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Hazy, hot, and humid conditions for the weekend give us a 30 percent chance of rain each day.

It will be partly sunny and 80 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and 85.

