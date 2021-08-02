Robert C. Martin, 82, of Watertown

Robert C. Martin, 82, of 25422 Reasoner Road Ext., Watertown, passed away July 30, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family and under care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. Martin, 82, of 25422 Reasoner Road Ext., Watertown, passed away July 30, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family and under care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

It was Robert’s wish to be cremated. The family will have a Celebration of Life at the family home on Reasoner Road Ext., Saturday, August 14th, beginning at Noon.

Robert was born February 18, 1939 in Willsboro, NY, son of Thomas A. and Grace (Frenier) Martin. He graduated from Willsboro High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Plattsburgh State University.

Following school, he interned with General Electric, after which he became an engineer for Raytheon, designing and building missile silos. His career continued as a construction project manager throughout the United States, building military bases and housing for many years. In 1988, he started his own construction business, Noble Estate Builders, which he owned and operated for several years.

His first wife and mother of his children, was Veronica Kellett from Montreal, Province of Quebec, Canada; the marriage ended in divorce. He was briefly married to Constance Farmer-Husa of Exeter Nebraska (and Step Father to her three children) which also ended in divorce. He then met and married Kay LaFave, “the love of his life,” in 1989. She was very involved with her husband’s construction company until she passed away on March 6, 2012.

Bob loved to sail, starting out with a small sailboat on Lake Champlain, moving on to a 37 ft sail boat (The Munequita) to sail on Lake Ontario, after moving to the Watertown area. He was a homebody, who especially loved spending time with his family and sharing his gourmet cooking skills with all.

Among his survivors are his three children, Timothy S. Martin, Town of Brownville, Erica L. Martin, NC, Jeffrey R. Martin, NC; three grandchildren, Megan Martin, Kristen Kennedy, and Brittany Varner; three great grandchildren, Olivia, Jesse, and Maddy; five stepchildren, Allison (Duane) Golden, Jeannie Trombley, Patti Broedlin, Susan Grosso and Rudy Broedlin; several step grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers and their wives, Allan (Linda) Martin, GA, Duane (Barbara) Martin, ME., two sisters and a brother in law, Carol (Mike) King, NY and Sharon Gowans, NY; many nieces and nephews.

He was loved and respected and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfunerahome.com

