Advertisement

St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident

Ambulance
Ambulance(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man has serious injuries after a tree cutting accident on Saturday.

Officials say it happened on property owned by the Diamond Sportsman Club in South Colton, and that the victim was airlifted out after a tree fell on him.

The mother of the victim’s finance tells 7 News that 24-year-old Ryan Snyder slipped and fell as the tree came down.

He’s in the Burlington hospital with injuries including broken ribs, and is set for surgery Tuesday on his femur, she said.

He is listed in stable condition.

She said officials at the hospital consider his survival a miracle.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover

Latest News

Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at...
Tree uprooted on golf course, heavy rain believed to be cause
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
State ends Samaritan’s drive-up COVID testing program
The 12th Annual Artists on the Point
Artists on the Point raises nearly $6,500 for K9 unit