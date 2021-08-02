St. Lawrence County man seriously hurt in tree cutting accident

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man has serious injuries after a tree cutting accident on Saturday.

Officials say it happened on property owned by the Diamond Sportsman Club in South Colton, and that the victim was airlifted out after a tree fell on him.

The mother of the victim’s finance tells 7 News that 24-year-old Ryan Snyder slipped and fell as the tree came down.

He’s in the Burlington hospital with injuries including broken ribs, and is set for surgery Tuesday on his femur, she said.

He is listed in stable condition.

She said officials at the hospital consider his survival a miracle.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.