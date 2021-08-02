Tree uprooted on golf course, heavy rain believed to be cause

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at Adams Country Club.

The roots ripped out of the soggy ground, creating a large hole.

No worries for the course or golfers. The tree will be cleaned up this week.

Golfers are still able to play through.

We reported over the weekend that a record amount of rain had fallen on Sunday.

By late afternoon, 2.37 inches of rain had fallen in the city, easily surpassing the old record for August 1, set in 1983, when Watertown saw .97 inches of rain.

An average August brings 3.2 inches of rain to Watertown. The city picked up two-thirds of its average monthly rain in one day.

