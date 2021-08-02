Advertisement

Tree uprooted on golf course, heavy rain believed to be cause

The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at...
The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at Adams Country Club.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The weekend’s heavy rain is believed to be to blame for a huge tree falling across a fairway at Adams Country Club.

The roots ripped out of the soggy ground, creating a large hole.

No worries for the course or golfers. The tree will be cleaned up this week.

Golfers are still able to play through.

We reported over the weekend that a record amount of rain had fallen on Sunday.

By late afternoon, 2.37 inches of rain had fallen in the city, easily surpassing the old record for August 1, set in 1983, when Watertown saw .97 inches of rain.

An average August brings 3.2 inches of rain to Watertown. The city picked up two-thirds of its average monthly rain in one day.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown Daily Times building on Washington Street
Watertown Daily Times halted printing of Sunday news after employee injured on the job
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
1 person dead in early morning Rodman fire
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Sheriff’s officials ID victims in serious ATV rollover crash on Point Peninsula
Soggy Sunday: Watertown smashes single day rainfall record
First responders rushed to Three Mile Bay after two people were injured in an ATV rollover.
Two airlifted on Point Peninsula after an ATV rollover

Latest News

Catalytic converter
Police see uptick in catalytic converter thefts
March 2020 photo of Samaritan's drive-up COVID testing
State ends Samaritan’s drive-up COVID testing program
The 12th Annual Artists on the Point
Artists on the Point raises nearly $6,500 for K9 unit
Empty classroom
Lack of state guidance leaves local educators frustrated before start of school year