Wava Jean Bourquin, 95, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Wava Jean Bourquin, 95, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Samaritan Keep Home, where she was a resident for the last three years. Arrangements are with Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.

Wava was born on August 14th, 1925 the daughter of William and Cornelia (Aubertine) Pilon. She attended school in Lafargeville.

She married Charles C. Bourquin on October 23rd, 1943 in the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church. She and her husband ran a farm on Fox Creek Rd. until they retired in 1979.

She loved fishing, playing shuffleboard, playing cards, working her word jumbles, and playing Yahtzee for hours on end.

She is survived by her children: Lewis Bourquin, Washington; Sharon (David) Johnson, Clayton; Charles Bourquin, Chaumont; Linda (Terry) Aubertine, Cape Vincent; Jeannie (Donald) Docteur, Cape Vincent; Wendy (Andrew) Binsley, Cape Vincent; and John Bourquin, Chaumont; along with 21 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles, and a daughter Vickie Bourquin (Wiley).

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Three Mile Bay Baptist Church on Friday August 6 th, 2021 at 10am. A burial will immediately follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Fund.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com

