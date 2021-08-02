Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Cuomo mandate, Stefanik blaming Pelosi & wet weather

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The governor announced Wednesday that the state will require all its employees to get vaccinated against by Labor Day or undergo weekly tests for COVID-19:

I’ll get tested weekly then.

Val Thivierge Wendt

It’s not about the government telling you what to do...It’s about stopping the pandemic.

Levi Whitney

I see the unemployment rate going up.

Mike Bush

As a House committee began its investigation into the cause of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik blamed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:

So, using this logic, George Bush is responsible for 9/11 and FDR is responsible for Pearl Harbor?

John Wayne Failing

I agree with Stefanik. This was a dream come true for the Democrats.

Bret Martin

July 2021 went down in history as the wettest July ever for Watertown and Lowville. Then on August 1st, Watertown smashed single day rainfall record:

It’s been a fabulous fall we’ve been having this summer between all the rain and the colder temperatures.

Sally Bush

I loved it for my garden! It was good for my water bill.

Carol Fama

