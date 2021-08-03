Believe NNY holding events this month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Believe NNY is hosting a pair of events this month.

Dale Barker is president of the organization, which helps people affiliated with fire and emergency services who are struggling with a life-threatening illness.

Barker is himself a cancer survivor and longtime member of a north country fire department.

There will be a Community Fest on Saturday, August 21 at the Harrisville Fire Department.

Believe NNY is teaming up with the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York for Youth Days on Saturday, August 28 at the St. Lawrence County Fire Training Center in West Potsdam.

Learn more about the event at fasny.com/training/youth-days.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.