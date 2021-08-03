Advertisement

Edward M. Russell, 80, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Edward M. Russell, 80, of Lowville, died Saturday evening, July 31, 2021 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center where he was a patient for one week.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward M. Russell, 80, of Lowville, died Saturday evening, July 31, 2021 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center where he was a patient for one week.

Edward was born on April 25, 1941 in New Haven, CT, the son of the late James A. and Leila M. (Devine) Russell Sr. He attended Lowville Academy and then served in the U.S. Army from 1961- 1963. He worked at Griffiths Air Force Base in Rome and also at Fort Drum for many years. His final employment was with Snowbelt Housing in Lowville.

Edward loved people and could often be found sitting on his porch. He enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips to Turning Stone Casino.

He was a member of the American Legion Post # 162 of Lowville.

He is survived by four sisters: Joyce Cabral of Utica, Olive Champigney and Rosalind Delles, both of Lowville and Joan (Michael) Lawson of Cape Coral, FL; one brother: George Russell of Lowville and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister, Mildred Russell and two brothers, Jay and James A. Russell Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 7 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville with Rev. Deepak Baru officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10:00am -11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post # 162 or to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be made to www.sundquistfh.com.

