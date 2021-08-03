Helen Elizabeth Louis, formerly of Castorland

WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut (WWNY) - Helen Elizabeth Louis, age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Living Center.

Helen was born on July 28, 1930 in Castorland the youngest child of the late Loren and Laura (Hirschey) Louis. Helen attended grammar school in Castorland and graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1948. She went on to obtain her Registered Nursing certification from St. Clare’s Hospital School of Nursing in New York City. Helen was employed for eight years at St. Clare’s Hospital and then onto Memorial Hospital for Cancer and Allied Diseases, which is now known as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, for four years. Upon her return home to Watertown in 1965 where she resided for 15 years, Helen worked at Mercy Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. Helen then relocated to Connecticut in 1980 working at the Hospice inpatient facility in Branford. In 1988 Helen moved to Willimantic, where she was employed at Saint Joseph Living Center until her retirement from the nursing profession in 1992. She did volunteer work at the home until heath problems surfaced.

She is predeceased by her infant sister, Laura; two sisters, Pauline Richardson and Sister Veronica Jane Louis; her infant brother, Loren; three brothers, Robert, James, and William Louis; nephews, Robert, Loren, Larry Richardson, and Ronald Louis. Helen is survived by nieces, Diane and Lana; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Helen was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Church in Willimantic, where she attended daily mass. Helen was a professed Lay Carmelite belonging to Carmelite Tertiary of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Past communicant of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Castorland, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Church, Willimantic, CT.

A funeral mass will be said at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan on with Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Stephen’s Cemetery. Memorials in Helen’s name may be made to: Masses offered for deceased members of the Louis family and for abandoned souls in purgatory, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church 9748 Main Street, Croghan, NY 13327

